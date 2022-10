ஏமிரா இது கோச்சடையான் தெலுங்கு வெர்சனா?… ஆதிபுருஷ் பிரபாஸை ட்ரோல் செய்யும் பொன்னியின் செல்வன்ஸ்

English Summary

Prabhas starrer Adipurush is being made with a budget of 500 crores. The film team has announced that Adipurush will release on next year January 12th. I Adipurush teaser is released now from Ayothi. n this case, Prabhas Adipurush teaser was trolled by Ponniyin Selvan fans. Netizens compare the Adipurush teaser with Rajini’s Kochadaiiyaan film