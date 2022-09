பொன்னியின் செல்வன்..எம்ஜிஆர் ஏன் விரும்பினார்?படம் உருவாக்க பின்னணியில் மணிரத்னத்தின் கடின உழைப்பு

English Summary

Kalki's Ponniyin Selvan is a story based on a historical event. It was serialized in 5 parts for 4 years. Why Ponni's Selvan is more important than other novels Why MGR, Kamal Haasan tried many others? Why should Rajinikanth be admired? Let's take a look at the background behind which Mani Ratnam made Ponni's successful 70-year film venture possible.