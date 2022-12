ரஜினி எடுத்த அதிரடி முடிவு... தன்னையே கலாய்த்த இயக்குநருக்கு தலைவர் 171 படத்தில் வாய்ப்பு?

English Summary

Rajinikanth is currently acting in the Jailer movie Directed by Nelson. Following this, Rajini will act in Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam movie. In this case, t is reported that Rajinikanth refused to act in Cibi Chakravarthi's film. So Rajini has planned to hand in Pradeep Ranganathan for Thalaivar 171.