லோகேஷ் பாணியில் பொன்ராம் யுனிவர்ஸ்… ரெடியான சிவகார்த்திகேயன்… விரைவில் ரஜினி முருகன் 2?

English Summary

Dirctor Ponram cinematic universe Loading. The Director is currently writing the story for Rajini Murugan Film’s Sequel. He is planning to connect Bose Pandi character from Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam Movie for Rajini Murugan 2. For this idea, He recently met SivaKarthikeyan and discussed it. Sivakarthikeyan was very impressed after hearing the idea.