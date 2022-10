ஜப்பானில் வெளியான ஆர்ஆர்ஆர்… டோக்கியோவில் படிக்கும் இந்திய மாணவர்களை சந்தித்த ராம் சரண்

English Summary

Rajamouli directs the RRR movie was a blockbuster hit. Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and others who acted in this film are all set to release today in Japan. Mega Power Star Ram Charan is having the most memorable time in Japan while promoting his blockbuster film RRR. While promoting the film, he along with his wife Upasna visited India International School, in Tokyo, Japan.