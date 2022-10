2கே கிட்ஸின் ராக்ஸ்டார்… பார்ட்டி சாங்ஸின் Whole Sale டீலர்... அனிருத்தின் பிறந்தநாள் இன்று…

English Summary

Anirudh Ravichander is a music composer and singer who primarily works in Tamil and Telugu films. Anirudh made his debut as a music director in 2012 and has been leading the Tamil film industry for 10 years. He is seen as a celebration of 2K kids by composing music for the films of leading actors like Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, and Ajith. In this case, Anirudh is celebrating his 32nd birthday today.