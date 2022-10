முதல்முறையாக இந்தி பாட்டுப்பாடிய சிம்பு.. ஹூமா குரேஷியின் டபுள் எக்ஸ் எல் படத்தில் வேறலெவல் சாங்!

English Summary

Simbu's debut hindi song for Huma Qureshi's Double XL out now. He shares the song video and tweeted, Here’s my first song in Hindi, My debut as a singer in Bollywood & this one is for my friend MahatOfficial Onwards & upwards ! Proud of you. Good luck to the whole team of doubleXL Guys get ready to groove with the #TaaliTaali song!"