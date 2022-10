சிவாஜி கணேசன் சாதாரண உயரம்..சோழ மன்னராக மேக்கப் போட்டால்..என்ன ஒரு கம்பீரம்..வியந்த நடிகை லட்சுமி

English Summary

Although many asked that Sivaji Ganesan would adapt to the nature of the character, co-star Lakshmi had something to say about him. In the same year Shivaji Ganesan played an innocent role as a trans-disabled person in Paga Pirivinai, he would be amazing as Veerapandiyan. In the same year as Karnan, he acted as a rich man in Puthiyaparavai an English style. He is The legend, Shivaji Ganesan.