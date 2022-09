ஷங்கர் – ராம் சரண் கூட்டணியில் இணைந்த எஸ்ஜே சூர்யா: RC 15 படக்குழு வெளியிட்ட சூப்பர் அப்டேட்

English Summary

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s upcoming film with director Shankar is one of the most anticipated projects, which is being made with a huge budget. Tentatively titled RC15, the shooting of the movie was resumed recently. The makers today announced that versatile actor-director SJ Surya has joined the stellar cast of the movie. In the poster, shared by the team, the ace actor is seen donning a black suit with a file in his hand.