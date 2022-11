தென்னகத்து லதா மங்கேஷ்கர் பி.சுசிலா..தமிழக மக்களை கட்டிப்போட்ட இசை அரசி

English Summary

P.Suseela has captivated three generations of Tamil film industry with her charming voice. P.Susheela made her debut in the 1955 film 'Kanavane Khan Kanda Deivam' and sat on the throne in the hearts of Tamil people. A recipient of 5 National Awards, P.Susheela was so dominant that till 1990 there was no film without her voice.