தேசிய விருது விழாவில் முதன்முறை..ஜோடியாக விருது வாங்கிய சூர்யா-ஜோதிகா..விழாவில் சிறப்பான சம்பவம்

English Summary

Suriya and Jyothika won two separate awards for the same film at the National Awards ceremony. Suriya-Jyothika bagged 2 of the 6 awards in the Soorarai Pottru awards list for the first time by winning separately. It is the dream of filmmakers to win a National Award. It is a big event for a husband and wife to receive an award together. That has happened in Surya Jyotika's life.