’தமிழர் இனம் வேடிக்கை பார்க்காது’..வெற்றி மாறனுக்கு ஆதரவாக களத்தில் குதித்த கருணாஸ்..வலுக்கும் மோதல்

English Summary

Actor Karunas has jumped into the fray of director Vetrimaran saying that 'Tamils ​​will not be happy if Tamil identities are taken away'. Karunas' comment has created a sensation while the film fraternity is expressing support and opposition to Vetermaran's opinion on Ponniyin Selvan Chola Mannan's issue. As a result, the conflict has now moved towards the next stage.