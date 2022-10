விஜய் – மிஷ்கின் கூட்டணியில் இப்படியொரு சம்பவமா… தளபதி 67 அபிஸியல் அப்டேட்டுக்கு ரெடியான லோகேஷ்

English Summary

Vijay is currently acting in the Varisu movie. The film will release next year for Pongal. Following this, Vijay will be acting in Thalapathy 67 directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The official announcement about this film is said to be out soon. After this Thalapathy 67, it has been reported Vijay is likely to team up with director Mysskin for a high-budget spy thriller film.