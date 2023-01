300 கோடி வசூலை நெருங்கிய வாரிசு... விஜய் ரசிகர்களுக்கு காத்திருக்கும் அடுத்த சர்ப்ரைஸ்!

English Summary

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu collects close to 300 crores worldwide and successfully enters 3rd week. On the 16 days after its release, the film has collected 193.94 crores in India alone, 10.01 million dollars abroad, and a total of 275.69 crores worldwide. It is also expected that the collection of Varisu will cross 300 crores soon.