ராமராஜனை விமான நிலையத்தில் விரட்டிப்பிடித்த கமல்ஹாசன் கேட்ட கேள்வி..ராதாரவி சொன்ன சுவாரஸ்ய கதை

English Summary

Actor Ramarajan is acting in Samanian to start the second innings. Kamal chased Ramarajan at the airport and asked him a question when the movie Karagatakkaran starring Ramarajan came out, Radharavi said. Ramarajan, who flew the flag in the Tamil film industry as a rival to Rajini and Kamal, was sidelined in the film industry due to an accident and political involvement.