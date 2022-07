சூர்யாவின் வணங்கான் படத்தில் இணைந்த பிரபல டைரக்டர்...இவருக்கு என்ன ரோல் தெரியுமா?

English Summary

There is talk in Kollywood that famous director A.L. Vijay has joined 'Vanangaan' to help out Bala in the scripting as well as execution. The busy filmmaker apparently agreed due to his immense respect for both Bala and Suriya. Earlier director Sudha Kongara was with the team in the same capacity but she had to leave for Mumbai to direct the Hindi remake of her 'Soorarai Pottru'.