திருச்சிற்றம்பலம் நித்யா மேனனின் நடிப்பு ..வசந்த், சிம்புதேவன், வெங்கட் பிரபு..ஒரு மனதாக பாராட்டு

English Summary

Leading directors Vasanth, Simbudevan and Venkatprabhu praised Nithya Menon's performance as his excellent performance in Thiruchirthambalam. It is noteworthy that Nithya Menon was praised by three great directors in before the 5000 people who participated in the short film competition held in Chennai. Nithya Menon who has been acting well in Tamil cinema and other language films recently, the film Tiruchirambalam has brought out her performance.