எம்ஜிஆர் மனதில் இருந்த 2 குறைகள்..ஒரே மாதிரி சிந்தித்த எம்ஜிஆர்-சிவாஜி..ஆரூர்தாஸ் நினைவுகள்

English Summary

Aurur Das is talked about as after Elangovan and Karunanidhi in the Tamil film industry, He passed away yesterday at the age of 91. While Elangovan Karunanidhi did not last more than a phase, Auroordas was a superstar in the world of verse by adapting to the times. At the same time, MGR wrote dialogues for Shivaji in a different style. Auroordas was the successful storyteller of both the films.