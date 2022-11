தலைவர் 170-ல் இணையும் வைகைப் புயல்… ரஜினி – வடிவேலு காம்போவில் காத்திருக்கும் காமெடி கலாட்டா

English Summary

Rajinikanth is currently acting in the Jailer movie Directed by Nelson. Following this, Rajini will act in 2 films produced by Lyca. Lyca chief executive Tamilkumaran said that the pooja for a film will be held on November 5 on a grand scale. In this case, it has been reported that Vadivelu will act in Rajinikanth's 170th film.