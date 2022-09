ராணி எலிசபெத்கூட ஹேண்ட் ஷேக் பண்ணியிருக்கேன்.. வனிதா விஜயகுமார் பதிவிட்ட வேறலெவல் போஸ்ட்!

English Summary

Vanitha Vijayakumar shares her throwback memories with Queen Elizabeth II in her Twitter handle. She tweeted, "Had the lifetime opportunity to have met #QueenElizabethII and actually shared a handshake with her the majesty.. royal and beautiful she was such a friendly queen , so human and will always cherish that moment. Thanking ikamalhaasan for that most memorable day #Marudhanayagam."