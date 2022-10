திரையரங்குகளில் அடிச்சு தூள் கிளப்பிய வெந்து தணிந்தது காடு… அடுத்து ஓடிடி ரசிகர்கள் ரெடியா?

English Summary

Simbu's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was released in theaters and became a huge hit. Producer Ishari K Ganesh gifted a brand new luxury Toyota Vellfire Car To Silambarasan and a Royal Enfield Bike to Director Gautham Vasudev Menon. In this case, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Completes 25 days in theatres. Also, this film expects OTT release on Diwali.