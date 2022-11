விக்ரம் 100-வது நாள் விழா..உண்மையை சொல்லட்டுமா சார்? கமலிடம் பர்மிஷன் வாங்கிய உதயநிதி

English Summary

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who participated in the Vikram centenary function should I speak the truth? He asked permission from Kamal Haasan. Udayanidhi told Kamal that he was the first critic of Vikram. Kamal approved it. I said that the Vikram movie will take off like a Bullet train, but Udhayanidhi said that it is not a train but a rocket.