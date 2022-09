பொன்னியின் செல்வன் படத்தை ஒரு படம் கூட மட்டும்தான் ஒப்பிட வேண்டும்...ஜெயம் ரவி சொன்ன படம் தெரியுமா?

English Summary

There has been a long-standing trend in Bollywood of many leading actors acting together. It is only recently seen in South Indian films. Ponniyin Selvan is a film in which many of the leading actors in Tamil have acted together. In this situation, Jayam Ravi who spoke in the promotion of this film said that he can compare Ponniyin Selvan with only one film (ie) Ponniyin Selvan Part-2.