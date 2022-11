அமுதவாணனுக்கு என்ன ஆச்சு..ரத்தம், ரத்தம்னு தூக்கத்தில் உளறல், ..நடுராத்திரியில் அலறி ஓடிய மணிகண்டன்

English Summary

Manikandan who was lying beside him screamed and ran away as Amudavanan screamed in his sleep that he wanted blood, he wanted blood. In the Bigg Boss house, they stay awake and talk till midnight. Then come to bed. Some have 2 people sleeping in the same bed. Manikandan, who was lying with Amudavanan, screamed and ran away as Amudavanan screamed in his sleep.