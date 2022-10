பொன்னியின் செல்வன் பாகம் 2-ல் ஆதித்ய கரிகாலன் விக்ரம் கதி என்ன? - அருள்மொழிவர்மன், வந்தியதேவன் நிலை?

English Summary

Ponniyin Selvan movie is based on Kalki's Ponniyin Selvan novel, ends with the death of Arunmozhi Varman and Vandiya Devan in the first part of the film. Before the end, they reveal that Ponnitai is searching in the sea and that it is Aishwarya Rai. But history is otherwise. They say it will come in the second part. Aditya Karikalan will be killed in history and the chance of the throne will go to Arulmozhi Varman Rajarajacholan. Will it come in the second part?