இதென்ன புதுக்கதை..பாரதியாரும், காந்தியும் இந்தியனே இல்லை..வெற்றிமாறனை வம்பிழுக்கும் சீரியல் நடிகர்

English Summary

What is this new story.. Bharatiyar and Gandhi are not Indian.. Serial actor questioning Vetrimaran. After the release of Ponniyin Selvan, Vetrimaran became the subject of talk about Chola king. The film industry has been arguing for and against Vetrimaran's speech in the film industry. Vetri Maran's speech comes politically in support and opposed. In this case, actor Raghav Ranganathan, who acted in Rajinikanth's film Enthiran, has released a video about his Vetrimaran.