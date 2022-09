சொன்னபடி ரிலீஸாகும் சிரஞ்சீவியின் காட்ஃபாதர்: சென்சார் அப்டேட்டை வெளியிட்ட படக்குழு

English Summary

Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather will hit the theaters on October 5th. Bollywood actor Salman Khan has made a special appearance in this film. The GodFather is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer starring Mohanlal. It has been reported GodFather film OTT rights were bagged by Netflix. Also, GodFather film gets a U/A certificate from Censor.