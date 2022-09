”நான் சினிமா ஸ்டார்லாம் இல்லை, சாதாரண பொண்ணு தான்”” வெளியானது நயன்தாரா பயோ பிக் ப்ரோமோ

English Summary

A few months ago, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married. In this case, Gautham Menon is going to make a documentary about Nayanthara's childhood memories. ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’: The documentary by Netflix will highlight Nayan’s childhood memories and photos along with her journey in the industry and a few glimpses from her wedding with Vignesh Shivan. Now Netflix released the teaser of Nayanthara's documentary incorporates her childhood moments