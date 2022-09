மத்தவன் எல்லாம் நடிகன் நீ கலைஞன், கவலைப்படாம நடி..நாகேஷுக்கு எம்.ஆர்.ராதா சொன்ன நம்பிக்கை வார்த்தை

English Summary

At a time when only strong-looking people could act, an artist with a lanky body and a freckled face rocked the Tamil film industry. Not normal. He acted from the 1960s till 2008 Dasavatharam. He was a leading comedian for over 20 years. Today is the birthday of Nagesh, who acted with three generations of leading heroes like MGR, Sivaji, Rajini, Kamal, Ajith and Vijay.