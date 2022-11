முரளிக்கு அப்பாவாகவும் அதர்வாவிற்கு தாத்தாவாகவும் நடித்த ராஜ் கிரண்... பல சுவாரசிய தகவல்

English Summary

Sarkunam, who has directed films like Kalavani, Naiyandi, is currently directing the film Pattathu Arasan. Sarkunam has directed Atharva for the second time after Chandi Veeran. Rajkiran plays the grandfather to Atharva. In this case, in an interview related to the film Pattathu Arasan, actor Rajkiran, who has acted in it, has told many interesting information.