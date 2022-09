பிரபல நடிகருக்கு வில்லன்..மறுத்து விஸ்வரூபம் எடுத்த விஜயகாந்த்..திருப்புமுனை ஏற்படுத்திய சாட்சி படம்

English Summary

Due to the failures in the film, Vijayakanth was unable to release the next film. At that time, he had an opportunity to play the villain role against a famous actor. he refused. Then a film that caused him to take Vishwarupam. that film is Satchi. SAC took the film Saatchi which turned Vijayakanth's life around and after that Vijayakanth's second innings was not out.