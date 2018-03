 »   »  சிவப்புக் கம்பளத்தில் நடந்த நடிகை: கடவுளே கடவுளேன்னு டென்ஷனான ரசிகர்கள் #Oscars

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has a fall free Oscars this year. Jennifer spotted veteran actress Meryl Streep standing so close, but because of the seats, so far away. She then looked around for options. Jennifer yanked up her designer dress and clambered over the auditorium seats. She managed to make the manoeuvre without spilling a drop of wine or taking a tumble.