 »   »  ஆளில்லா விமானத்தை உருவாக்க 'எம்.ஐ.டி.'க்கு உதவும் அஜித்

Actor #Thala #Ajith anna is appointed by #AnnaUniversity / #MIT -Madras Institute of Technology as ‘Helicopter Test Pilot & UAV System Advisor’ He will help #MIT build an advanced UAV for Medical Express-2018 UAV Challenge,a prestigious competition to be held in Australia in Sep pic.twitter.com/axKPoHjp2d

English summary

Madras Institute of Technology has appointed actor Ajith Kumar as its ‘Helicopter Test Pilot and UAV System Adviser’. He will help the team to develp a UAV that will be flown at a competition in Australia.