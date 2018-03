 »   »  நானும், என் மகனும் மனமுடைந்துள்ளோம்: மாதவன் வருத்தம்

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Madhavan was supposed to play the villain in Simmba. But now unfortunately, the actor has now backed out of this Rohit Shetty directorial because of health reasons. Madhavan took to his Twitter page to make the announcement and added that he is very 'heartbroken' with this latest development.