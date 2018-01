 »   »  விஜய் சேதுபதி காட்டுல அடைமழை.. அடுத்த வருச இறுதி வரைக்கும் ஷெட்யூல் இருக்கு!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Vijay Sethupathi, lead actor who has more films this year inTamil film industry. The movie 'Oru nalla naal paathu solren' will be released on February 2. Many films are waiting for this year. His films are lined up to the end of next year.