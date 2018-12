 »   »  “4 ஆண்டுகளுக்குப் பிறகு மீண்டும் அதே மேஜிக்”.. ஜெனிலியா பற்றி குட்நியூஸ் சொன்ன கணவர் ரித்தேஷ்!

View this post on Instagram

New Song Out : #DhuvunTaak - Working with Baiko @geneliad after 4 years. First film to now - her magic on screen remains the same. @ajayatulofficial cha Dhin-Gaana Choreographed by @caesar2373 उधळा प्रेमाचे रंग माऊलीच्या संग! “ धुवून टाक “ Out Now! Full Song Link In The Story & Bio ..!

