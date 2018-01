 »   »  மீடியாவை கூட்டிவச்சு சொந்த செலவில் சூனியம் வைத்துக் கொண்ட நடிகையின் தங்கை

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabel Kaif, who has put her foot forward in the glam world on her own, is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Isabelle, who is now the face of a well-known brand, Lakme, was seen throwing tantrums during her recent media interactions and it was nothing but pointless!