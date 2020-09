போட்டோ ஷுட்டுக்காக ஜாலியாக பாட்டுப்பாடிய எஸ்பிபி.. அரிய வீடியோவை பகிர்ந்த பிரபல போட்டோகிராஃபர்!

Had the privilege of working with the amazingly charismatic SPB Sir. His grace and joy for life touched everyone he met. His golden voice will live on forever in our hearts. RIP #SPBalasubramaniam pic.twitter.com/wcy6qXQf3e

English summary

A famous photographer G Venkatram shares SPB's rare photoshoot Video. He says Had the privilege of working with the amazingly charismatic SPB Sir.His grace and joy for life touched everyone he met. His golden voice will live on forever in our hearts.