 »   »  விஜய் சேதுபதியின் 'சீதக்காதி'க்கு கீழக்கரையில் இருந்து ஒரு வேண்டுகோள்

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

A group from Kilakarai has requested Seethakathi team not to project Vallal Seethakathi in a wrong manner in Vijay Sethupathi starrer. It is noted that Seethakathi first look poster was released on Vijay Sethupathi's birthday.