வயசானாலும் எனர்ஜி குறையாத கமல்.. விக்ரம் படத்தின் ஸ்டண்ட் மேக்கிங் வீடியோ வெளியீடு!

Here’s the memorable, #VikramStuntsBTS



Choreographing for #Ulaganayagan ikamalhaasan sir is RARER than RAREST of the experiences. #Vikram for us is pure BLISS. In Dir_Lokesh ‘s style it is LIFETIME SETTLEMENT!!!VijaySethuOffl #FaFa #Mahendran anirudhofficial RKFI pic.twitter.com/rW7erRcNk3