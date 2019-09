"உங்க வீட்டு பொண்ணுங்க உள்ளாடை போடாம போனா சுதந்திரனும்னு கைதட்டுவீங்களா?".. பிரபல நடிகை ஆவேசம்

View this post on Instagram

Why this much twusts turns and hates for madumitha's statement? MADHUMITHA SAID "BB HOUSEKULLA INNER WEARS PODAMA TRANSPERENT DRESS POTTU SILA PER SUTHURANGA (SHE MENTIONED INTHA AMMA) ANGA MALE CONTESTANTS IRUKANGA AVUNGA ENNA NINAPANGA,.ithila enna thapu? Public la transperent dress potu inner wears podama namba veetila yaravathu pona ithu pengalilin sothanthram nu solli kaithatuveengala😳.AND I DONT KNW HOW THIS STATEMENT GOT TWISTED AND GOT AGANIST HER CLAIMING SHE THROWED COMMENT ON OTHER GIRLS DRESSING, ACTLY THEY COMMENTED ON HER DRRSSING SAYING "FROCK POTTU SUTHURA" whts hpning?