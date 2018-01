 »   »  சரவணா ஸ்டோர்ஸ் அண்ணாச்சியை கலாய்த்த பிரபல நடிகை... வறுத்தெடுத்த நெட்டிசன்கள்!

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Star Arts festival is taking place in Malaysia on behalf of the South Indian Artiste Association. Rajinikanth participated in the opening ceremony of cricket and football teams. Saravana Stores Saravanan was sitting beside Rajinikanth. Actress Kasthuri tweeted about Saravana Stores Owner Saravanan's make-up and Wig.