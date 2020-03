கொரோனாவை விட இவங்க அக்கப்போர் தாங்கல.. டாய்லெட் பேப்பரை வச்சு.. என்ன அழகா வித்தை காட்டுறாரு எமி!

View this post on Instagram

If we don’t laugh we’ll cry 🤪 Replace the loo roll with a tin of beans if you’re feeling strong 💪🏼 and make sure you’re wearing a cute gym outfit so you don’t look completely ridiculous - @aloyoga ALWAYS 💕#THETOILETROLLCIRCUIT •12 frog leap & squats •45 seconds loo roll drills •12 push ups •12 side planks (each side) •45 seconds plank X5 #selfisolation #toiletpaper #homeworkout