 »   »  ரசிகர்களை அப்படியே ஷாக் ஆக வைத்த காயத்ரியின் 2 புகைப்படங்கள்

I cooked fish fry and fish gravy. Turned out yummy. Nothing like cooking for loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Fm8kvvoDHm

கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Gayathri Raghuram has stunned her fans by posting two photos on twitter. She has shared a skydiving picture of hers and the fish delicacy prepared by her on twitter.