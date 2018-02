கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

English summary

Every week, Any one issue became trending on social networks. In that sense, the latest Viral is Priya Prakash Varrier. Priya prakash is a heroine in 'Oru Adaar Love' malayalam film. Recently 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' song was released and going viral on social networks.