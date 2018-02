கோலிவுட் தகவல்களை சுடச்சுட படிக்க

'Pad Man' movie starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor is being released in theaters last Friday. The film has got good response. The film, which was released in 2750 theaters across India, earned Rs 40.05 crore in three days.