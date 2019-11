அடுத்த மான்ஸ்டர் ரெடி.. ’பொம்மை’ ஷூட்டிங்கை முடித்த பிரியா பவானி சங்கர்!

View this post on Instagram

So I just wrapped up my portion for a very special movie ‘Bommai’ tonight and feel this night is so blessed and right now life is so beautiful suddenly with everything I could ever ask for😊 good morning guys! Trust me if you are hurting, it will fade out and the universe will bless you with better days and let today be that day. Sending love to you all🤗 have a great beautiful and blessed day ☺️