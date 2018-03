 »   »  ஒரு நடிகையின் வீடியோவை தேடித் தேடிப் பார்த்து ரசிக்கும் ரசிகர்கள் #Oscars

Rachel Shenton signs her acceptance speech as she attempts to spread awareness about deafness through her short film, The Silent Child. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WZlzqKh3Hl

English summary

The Silent Child actress Rachel Shenton Oscar acceptance speech has impressed the audience and fans all over the world as she used sign language for the differently abled.