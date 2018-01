 »   »  பிறந்தநாளும் அதுவுமாக ரசிகர்களை திக்குமுக்காட வைத்த விஜய் சேதுபதி #HBDVijaySethupathi

Here is the First Look Poster of #Seethakaathi #VijaySethupathi25 pic.twitter.com/Qvm51oaf6d

English summary

Vijay Sethupathi is looking stunning in the first look poster of his upcoming movie Seethakathi being directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. The poster is released on Vijay Sethupathi's birthday. We wish him a very happy birthday.