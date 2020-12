’தளபதி 65’ அதிகாரப்பூர்வ அறிவிப்பை வெளியிட்ட சன் பிக்சர்ஸ்.. இயக்குநர் யார் தெரியுமா?

We are happy to announce Thalapathy @actorvijay ’s #Thalapathy65bySunPictures directed by @nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial #Thalapathy65 pic.twitter.com/7Gxg1uwy22

English summary

Sun Pictures officially announced it will banking for Thalapathy 65 and also reveals Nelson will be the director of the film in a short video.